Skater XL | Three Community Created Maps Available On All Platforms

Skater XL is now less than a month away from launching on XBox One, Playstation 4, and PC and have announced that community created content will be available in the full launch of Skater XL on July 28.

Three new maps created by incredibly talented Skater XL modding community members – ‘Streets’ by Jean-Olive, ‘Hudland Training Facility’ by Pactole, and the world debut of ‘Grant Skate Park’ by Theo – will be the first Skater XL community created content available on all platforms! Each map has also been given additional visual enhancements by Easy Day’s art team in collaboration with the map creator.

GRANT PARK by Theo

Grant Skate Park, created by modder turned Easy Day Studios team member Theo, is one of Chicago’s premier public skateparks. The three-acre waterfront park has a variety of terrain, including street and transition features with a focus on overall flow. Revealed here for the first time, Theo’s version of this real-life skate park holds true to its layout and design, while small tweaks have been added to optimize gameplay.

HUDLAND TRAINING FACILITY by Pactole

An original creation by Pactole, ‘Hudland’ is every skater’s dream private skatepark. Packed full of street and transition features, Hudland is the perfect indoor place to hone your skills before taking them to the streets. Features include flatbars, stairs, hips, handrails, quarterpipes and more. The warehouse setting and overhead skylights give the map a unique look and feel, while the overall flow of the park will keep players perfecting lines for hours.

STREETS by Jean-Olive

‘Streets’ by prolific map creator Jean Olive is a mash up of street spots inspired by some of the best terrain in the skateboarding world. ‘Streets’ encompass several city blocks of skateable territory, from San Francisco-esque hills, to the unique skateable architecture of Spain. Players will recognize skate spots from Los Angeles and New York, as well as Jean Olive’s own creative designs.

