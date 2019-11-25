Skater’s Favorite Skater | Clay Kreiner

November 24, 2019 By

Clay Kreiner is the definition of an all-terrain ripper. From street, to park, to vert, and even Mega Ramp, Clay can crush it all. This boy from South Carolina is good. Real good. And here he talks about his favorite skater who is probably yours as well, maybe. Check it out. Thanks Clay!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS