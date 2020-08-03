Skater’s Favorite Skater | Hiroki Muraoka

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Traffic Skateboards’ and all round ripper from Japan, Hiroki Muraoka talks about his favorite skater; The Traveler. Video by CN

