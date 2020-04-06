Skater’s Favorite Skater | Jack Curtin

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Skate Mental pro and all-round street ripper, Jack Curtin lays down who his favorite skater is, and he’s probably yours too. Thanks Jack!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!