Skater’s Favorite Skater | Jamie Foy

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the gnarliest handrail skaters of all-time, Jamie Foy, pays respect to a Southern legend that we love too. Thanks Jamie!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!