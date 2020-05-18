Skater’s Favorite Skater | Jeron Wilson

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of our favorite OG 90s skaters, Mr. Jeron Wilson lays out why “this” monumentally influential skater is his favorite. Thanks Dubbs!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!