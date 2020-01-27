Skater’s Favorite Skater | Jimmy Gorecki

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former Aesthetics and Zoo York teamrider and current proprietor of JSP and Standard Issue Tees , Jimmy Gorecki gives you the 411 on his all-time favorite skater. Thanks Jimmy!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!