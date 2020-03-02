Skater’s Favorite Skater | Kareem Campbell

March 2, 2020 By

Man, we are super hyped to get this one! One of the biggest and most elusive 90s street legends ever, Mr. Kareem Campbell was at this year’s Tampa Pro and we got him to tell who his favorite skater was. Check it out. Game recognize game.

