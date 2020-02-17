Skater’s Favorite Skater | Rowan Zorilla

February 16, 2020 By

One of our all-time favorite skaters, Rowan Zorilla, let’s you know who his favorite skater is and it makes perfect sense. Rowan also has his new Vans Pro shoe out right now! Go pick some up at your local skate shop or check out Vans.com. Congrats Rowan!

