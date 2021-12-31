Slice N Dice Tour Ep 1

The AriZona Squad jumped in the van for a week of slicin’ and dicin’ in New York City all the way to Albany. Bonestalone, Carlo Carezzano, Leo Heinert, JJ Colõn and Simon Vasquez session Maria Hernandez, ConEd Banks, JFK, Rockaway Beach and Coney Island in the first episode.

Argentina’s Diego Vargas and JZ Radical captured the footy.