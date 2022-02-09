Slice N Dice Tour Ep 3

Lots of slicin’ and dicin’ in episode 3. The AZ squad hits up Long Island with stops at Pheos Skate Shop and Bunger Surf before demo time. Bevies, prizes and lots of ripping took place at Bethpage and Manorhaven Skate Parks.

Next up is a trip to White Plains and Albany before finishing the adventure off with a wonderland bowl sesh in Windham.

Shout out to local rippers Johnny O’Connor and Jasper for the hospitality.