Slice N Dice Tour Ep 5

The AriZona team kicks off the final day of the Slice N’ Dice Tour in Flushing. Next Carezzano slices up a rail at a playground in Queens before JJ and Leo dice up a driveway ledge near LaGuardia. The final sesh of the night takes place at the bus depot in Williamsburg. Classy.

