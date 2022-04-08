Slice N Dice Tour Full Length

The AriZona squad spent six days slicin’ and dicin’ throughout The Big Apple all the way to Albany.

Bonestalone, Carlo Carezzano, Leo Heinert, JJ Colõn, and Simon Vasquez knocked out NBDs at Coney Island, JFK, Con Ed banks, Maria Hernandez and 60 West.

Diego Juan Vargas and JZ Radical captured the footy while Blair Alley and Rodrigo Cabrejas snapped flicks.