“Slopes” Go Skateboarding Day BLM

June 23, 2020 By

Banks, bumps, hills, hips and slopes… Obviously there are other important things that are going on in the world like fighting for civil rights, an end to racism, equal justice and police brutality. So to help support the black communities, there’s a list of organizations you can donate to help the community grow beneath the video. Happy Go Skate Day! Special thanks to The Kashmere Band.

