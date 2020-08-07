SLS Games | Team Koston vs Team Shane

Welcome to SLS Games, a very serious competition. This is a two team, three versus three competition, where skill and passion are put to the test through four rounds. Each round is worth a 2 second (total of 6 seconds up for grabs) head start which applies to the final round. Round One: DECATHLON Round Two: GAME OF OUT Round Three: THE STAIR DOWN Final: THE RELAY Team KOSTON: Eric Koston, Ishod Wair & Kevin Bradley Team SHANE: Shane O’Neill, Carlos Ribeiro & Robert Neal Watch them go head to head in a Decathlon and stay tuned for Round Two dropping next week!