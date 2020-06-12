sml. Wheels, From Belgium with Love

June 12, 2020 By

Some footage of Sammy Montano and Justin Drysen from a couple summers ago when we visited Youness and his friends in his hometown of Hasselt, Belgium. Halfway through we dropped off Justin at a Huf demo with Austyn. Most of the footage we filmed has already come out in various projects, here’s some of the fun stuff that didn’t make the cut.

