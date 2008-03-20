“Smoke And Mirrors” Trailer

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Digital Skateboarding is proud to release its latest film “Smoke And Mirrors”.

This video takes us all over the world featuring breakout parts from Chula Vista’s proudest son Tommy Sandoval, the incredible talents of Long Beach’s Kevin Romar. Coming with huge pop from “Down Unda” is Australia’s Kurt Winter. A must see part from Vancouver Canada’s Magnus Hanson eh! And a lone star state part from Houston Texas madman Cody McEntire.

These skaters all push skating to new levels so hard, it seems like it must be a trick.