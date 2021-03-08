Sojourn: Nora & Maité

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nora Vasconsellos & Maité Steenhoudt catch up about the inspirational women in their lives highlighted through the personal touches to their upcoming signature colorways.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!