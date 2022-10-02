Sounds Like You Guys Are Crushing It

October 2, 2022 By

Featuring:
Nick Boserio
Oskar Rozenberg
Aaron Herrington
Shin Sanbongi
Hjalte Halberg
Paul Grund
Roman Gonzalez
Ville Wester
Jamie Platt
Dane Brady
Emile Laurent
David Stenström
Nick Rios

Guest Skaters:
Kyle Wilson
Steve Alba
Julius Rohrberg
Jonas Skrøder
A Film composed by Pontus Alv

Filmed by Tor Ström

