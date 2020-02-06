Sour Files 16 | The Final Episode

February 6, 2020 By

It’s been an amazing year for our brothers over in Europe. Sour Solution II won our best video of 2019. Now here we are, at the last Sour Files episode, filmed and curated by Gustav Tonnesen himself. Congrats boys. We can’t wait to see what you cook up next!

Video @gustavtonnesen

