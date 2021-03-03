Nisse and Marre took a saw to their crusty hands and Sour Solution x New Balance 379 Mid Top was born to grace the moss of the earth and the man-made obstacles thrown their way.

379MOS

For much needed relief for the clog wearers of their parallel universe

Ndurance outsole with Cushioning Abzorb insole

Leather and seer sucker detailing with waxed laces

Designed in the deep dark forests of Sweden

Available 3.3.2021 in skate stores across the planet