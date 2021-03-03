Sour Solution x New Balance

March 3, 2021 By

Nisse and Marre took a saw to their crusty hands and Sour Solution x New Balance 379 Mid Top was born to grace the moss of the earth and the man-made obstacles thrown their way.

379MOS
For much needed relief for the clog wearers of their parallel universe
Ndurance outsole with Cushioning Abzorb insole
Leather and seer sucker detailing with waxed laces
Designed in the deep dark forests of Sweden
Available 3.3.2021 in skate stores across the planet

LTG
LTG_Poweplate_900x750_2.5.21

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS