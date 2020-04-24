Space Program Board Co. | N°2

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Our friends from S pace Program Board Co. out of Washington state just put out new rad edit featuring Nathan Vittale, Elijah Curd, Andrew Moore, Jordan Rosales and Introducing Alex Alaniz Edited by: Sebastian Lopez Filmed by: Justin Marko & Sebastian Lopez

