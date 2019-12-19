Spaghettochild 3 | YOUTH OF YESTERDAY

***WINNER***

BEST SKATE MOVIE

MILANO SURF SKATE FILM FESTIVAL 2019

***WINNER***

PEOPLES CHOICE

MILANO SURF SKATE FILM FESTIVAL 2019

Gianluca Mariani is one of the Italian skateboarders that have contributed immensely to the initial spark of the street skateboarding scene in Milan; inspiring old and new generations through his attitude, rawness and style. Being among the first to have skated the world-renowned Milano Centrale plaza, paving the way for the rise of young rippers such as Ruben Spelta, Nicola Giordano, Jacopo Carozzi, Niko Bromo Aref Koushesh.

17 years after Spaghettochild’s last independent video: Why Be Something You’re Not?, this skate video/documentary hybrid looks into the history of one of Italy’s most underground and purist of skateboard brands.

Youth of Yesterday dives into the mind of Gianluca Mariani and his 30 years of skateboarding to discover the philosophy behind his idiosyncratic creation.

Witness the thoughts, stories, unseen footage, photo’s and interviews from those who have contributed to making Spaghettochild – and Italian skateboarding – what it is now.