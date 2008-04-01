Split Demo At YDG

April 1, 2008

The Split team blazed the YDG skatepark in Graham, North Carolina. Check out Corey Duffel, Don Nyugen, Terell Robinson, and JT Aultz rippin’ it up! Filmed by Alex Traboulsi, thisisfeelthis.com.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS