STATE FOOTWEAR X MATT RODRIGUEZ

The Free and Liberated State is pleased to announce a very special product release with legend, Matt Rodriguez. The “Vista” collaboration is formed out of the respect for Matt’s long history in skateboarding, design, art and music. The formation of these elements are symbolized in Matt’s artwork, featured on the shoe. The Vista is offered in 2 colors for Holiday 2019, black/gum suede and brown/gum suede. Click here to check them out.