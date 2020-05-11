STATIC IV Raw Tapes: Ep 3

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Unused footage, second angles, makes, slams and craze captured while filming for the Static IV & V videos. This episode was filmed mostly between 2010-2011 in Manhattan and features Aaron Herrington, Brian Delatore, Ben Gore, Steve Brandi, Kevin Tierney, Rich Adler, Jahmal Williams, Charlie Young, Mark Wetzel and Ralphie, aka Sponge Bob?

