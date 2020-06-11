Static IV Raw Tapes, Ep 5

More raw footy from the filming of the Static IV & V videos. This episode features mostly footage from 2011-2012 and includes some additional footage from the infamous “Flower Man” incident with German Nieves as well as some unseen clips and second makes of Jahmal Williams all over the island of Manhattan. Also featured are Billy Rohan, Mark Wetzel, Brian Delatore, Joel Meinholz, Daniel (Snowy) Kinloch, Kevin Tierney and Steve Brandi. Yet another bangin’ episode for your viewing pleasure.