Static IV Raw Tapes Episode 4

Featuring raw footage from the making of the Static IV & V videos filmed mostly during 2014 including some unused clips, second angles & weird street craze that tends to come with filming in NYC. This week’s episode focuses on Quim Cardona, German Nieves, Jahmal Williams, Pat Stiener, Steve Brandi, Brendan Carroll, Kevin Tierney, Mark Wetzel, Lem Go, Brian Clarke and Chad Muska. You read that right….The Muska. Enjoy.