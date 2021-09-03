Steve Caballero’s Urethane, Wyoming (Official Video)

Pop-punk outfit URETHANE featuring Hall of Fame skateboarder and guitarist Steve Caballero has signed to Cyber Tracks. Their debut album Chasing Horizons was produced, engineered, and mixed by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Megadeth, Alkaline Trio, NOFX, Pennywise) and is due out on September 24, 2021. The band will be touring as well including some festival appearances.

URETHANE formed during the pandemic in 2020. The lineup consists of vocalist/guitarist Tim Fennelly (War Fever), guitarist Steve Caballero (The Faction, Odd Man Out, Soda), bassist Chad Ruiz (Skipjack), and drummer Dylan Wade (The Bombpops).