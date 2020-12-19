StrangeLove Presents: The Sean Cliver x Nike SB Holiday Dunk

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Twas the month before release and all through the Milwaukee, WI, streets did Max Murphy, Timothy Johnson, Ty Brown, Ben Narloch, and friends abuse the shoes on their feet in a seasonal fall setting.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!