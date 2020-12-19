StrangeLove Presents: The Sean Cliver x Nike SB Holiday Dunk

December 18, 2020

‘Twas the month before release and all through the Milwaukee, WI, streets did Max Murphy, Timothy Johnson, Ty Brown, Ben Narloch, and friends abuse the shoes on their feet in a seasonal fall setting.

