Stupid Dumb Happy Face by Chase Cruz

January 5, 2021 By

Stupid dumb happy face is the new video from Chase Cruz, while having fun with some friends you’ll recognize. Featuring music by Dandelion Hands, Alex Shelley, The Carpet Store, Julia Brown, and They Are Getting A Body Of Water.

