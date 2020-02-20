I had been filming throughout 2019 and had no real idea of what kind of video I wanted to make until I got a couple rolls of 16mm developed. One of which had footage of a lamp post with a tree grown around it. I played around with some color effects on the clip until it had a gloomy sort of feel and decided to try and give the rest of the video a similar vibe. I took an audio clip of birds chirping and put a bunch of filters and reverb effects on it until it sounded like it does in the video.

I originally had Connor’s part edited to a Chopin Nocturne and I tried to make the up and down motions of his clips match the piano’s dynamic throughout the whole thing. I’ve always thought it would be cool to do that with an entire part instead of just timing all the clips. I decided to save the song and film with that idea in mind for a future video.

For the name, I just googled unusual synonyms for dark and searched around until finding Stygian.—Jaxson Truitt

Tavish Gibson

Tj Snelling

River Tavis (0:00 – 2:52)

Ryan Bjorgan (2:52 – 4:28)

Chen Guevarra

Joe Buffalo (4:28 – 5:56)

Nick Ogilvie

Connor Belvis (5:56 – 9:47)