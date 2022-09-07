Sunday Hardware | Luv Ya Lots x x

September 7, 2022 By

Starring Nik Stipanovic, Rome Collyer, Simon Zuzic, Jack O’ Grady, Jake Hayes, Chima Ferguson, Jackson Pilz, Dane Burman, Adelaide Norris, Corey Young, Floyd Scott, Gabriel Summers, Digby Luxton, Liv Lovelace, Matlok Bennett-Jones, Dean Palmer, Sam Fairweather, Connor Reeve & many more.

Filmed & edited by George Kousoulis.
Additional filming by Jack Diaz, Brandon Caldwell, Joel Lumbroso, Indi Russell, Jon Fitzgerald, Will Miles, Shaun Graham, Luke Murphy, Leigh Bolton, Tim Cobden, Neihana Tonkin, Jenna Cutting, John Ossedryer, Ben Norris, Harry Pascoe, Jimmy Lees, Wade Mclaughlin, Poppy Olsen, Chris Middlebrook, Orion Stefanidis & Cameron Fraser.

Animations by Poppy Starr.
Titles by Ryan Wilson.

Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS