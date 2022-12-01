Super Skate Posse Giveback 10: Change Fest | Tupelo, MS

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The first annual Change Fest was hosted by Change Skateshop in early September 2022 in Tupelo, Mississippi, boasting an insane line up of musicians, a skate shop battle, a Punk Rock & Paintbrushes art show featuring an all-star cast of artists as well as a Super Skate Posse giveback for 100 children from the Tupelo-area Boys and Girls Clubs. Posse members in attendance included Ray Barbee, Zion Wright, Jaime Reyes, Justin Henry, Clyde Singleton, Christian Henry and Christian Hosoi. Our photo story is here.

We cannot thank the city of Tupelo enough for their southern hospitality, Matt at Change for organizing such a beautiful weekend, Real and Quasi Skateboards , Nike SB and Vans, Triple Eight Helmets and Russell Athletic for all their love and support.

The next giveback will be a homecoming for Jaime Reyes at A’ala Park in Honolulu with APB Skateshop on 12/4/2022.

Filmed and Edited by RB Umali

Music by Ray Barbee

For details on the 2023 Change Fest check changetupelo.com.