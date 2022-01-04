Swank 4, Bailgun | Boston Skateboarding

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Swank 4, the video previously known as Chinistix 2. The latest independent video from Jesse Ciulla. Filmed on the North Shore, Massachusetts and surrounding Boston suburbs. Featuring full parts from Cole Doherty-Crestin, Nate Gagne, Donny Corbelle, Steve House, Dave Begonis, Julian ‘Roasty’ Exantus and a collection of Nowhere Skateshop family and friends!