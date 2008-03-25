Tampa Pro 2008 Finals

March 25, 2008

RESULTS:

1. Greg Lutzka
2. John Rattray
3. Mike Peterson
4. Matt Beach
5. Ryan Sheckler
6. Kyle Berard
7. Danny Fuenzalida
8. Eric Koston
9. Dennis Busenitz
10. Stefan Janoski
11. Chad Fernandez
12. Shuriken Shannon

