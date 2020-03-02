Tampa Pro 2020 SPoT Life | Women’s and Men’s Finals

Evan Smith camps out in Tampsterdam, Hina Maeda wins the first Women’s Open and for the second time, Nyjah takes home a Tampa Pro win. All this and more on SPoT Life, now playing at SPoTTampa.com

Video: @frankbranca @kokikasai_

