Tele32

March 5, 2021 By

Martin Sandberg, Nisse Ingemarsson, Hampus Jansson, Axel Lindquist, Konrad Annerud, Axel Berggren and Lilla Yani take to the perfect benches during the Swedish winter.

LTG
LTG_Anker_AMI_3.11.21_1000x1000

