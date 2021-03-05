Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Martin Sandberg, Nisse Ingemarsson, Hampus Jansson, Axel Lindquist, Konrad Annerud, Axel Berggren and Lilla Yani take to the perfect benches during the Swedish winter.

