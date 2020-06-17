TETHER

June 17, 2020 By

From filmer Cameron McIntosh, who brought us They Say, Blanket Shade and Rotunda, comes his latest video out of San Diego with some Ventura homies to spice it up: Nick Suarez, Collin Giles, Mike and Jake Anderson, Andy Mack, Chris Larue, Brendan Keaveny, Q Perez, Jake Braun, Chase Cruz, Skunk, Tyler Surrey, Chris Russell, Lefty, Lawrence Quero, and more.

Photo: @Blair.Alley

