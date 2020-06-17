From filmer Cameron McIntosh, who brought us They Say, Blanket Shade and Rotunda, comes his latest video out of San Diego with some Ventura homies to spice it up: Nick Suarez, Collin Giles, Mike and Jake Anderson, Andy Mack, Chris Larue, Brendan Keaveny, Q Perez, Jake Braun, Chase Cruz, Skunk, Tyler Surrey, Chris Russell, Lefty, Lawrence Quero, and more.

Photo: @Blair.Alley