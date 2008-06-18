The 10th Annual Transworld SKATEboarding Awards: Best Rookie

June 18, 2008

Skin kicks the night off with an award for Johnny Romano, Jimmy Carlin barges the stage in the name of Sk8mafia, and Muska, Slash, and Nuge hand over the Best Rookie to Silas Baxter-Neal.

