The House Skate Shop, Home Movies Vol. 2

The House’s latest video installment, Home Movies vol. 2, was filmed in and around Vista, California. Featuring Jonno Gaitan, Jet Caputo, Tanner Burzinski, Noah Lora, Jacob Hayes, AJ Zavala, Nick Hall, Justice Lora, Max Fisher, Nick Pope, Jake Cortez, Lyric Bennet, Jesse Kruger, Jared Gholston, and many more.

