The House Skateshop | Home Movies Vol. 3

The last installment of The House Skateshop’s Home Movies series. Featuring Jonno Gaitan, Jared Gholston, Jacob Hayes, Noah Lora, Nick Pope, Kurt Hodge, Derm Collins, Josh Stafford, Tanner Burzinski, Max Fisher, Jesse Krueger; shop squad with homies including Franky Villani, Vinny Dalfio, Jaz Astudillo, Chris Cole, and many more. Stop by the shop, check them out in person at 637 S. Santa Fe Ave ste. C in Vista, CA and tell em 30Gs sent you!

