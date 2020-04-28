The Last Time We Went Outside

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In late 2019, Globe brought the crew to Melbourne to visit HQ and terrorize the town. Check out Mark Appleyard, Sammy Montano and Aaron Kim exploring the city and skating some of Melbourne’s sites.

