The Lion’s Video | Julien Dellion

February 28, 2022 By

From Nantes, France! Julien’s back with another hitter. In order: Teo Manceau, VR, Ziad Beranger, Mihiel Guerhane, Zeta, Alex Priol, Jah, Pierre Deckonski, Mikail Josse, Arthur Busson, William Raison, Corentin Fernandes, Paul Bouchard, Louis P, Jeanne Duval, Guillaume Laurie, Lucas, Charles Herout, Damien Indersie, Matteo Gaudin.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS