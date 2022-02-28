The Lion’s Video | Julien Dellion

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From Nantes, France! Julien’s back with another hitter. In order: Teo Manceau, VR, Ziad Beranger, Mihiel Guerhane, Zeta, Alex Priol, Jah, Pierre Deckonski, Mikail Josse, Arthur Busson, William Raison, Corentin Fernandes, Paul Bouchard, Louis P, Jeanne Duval, Guillaume Laurie, Lucas, Charles Herout, Damien Indersie, Matteo Gaudin.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!