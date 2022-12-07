The Nike SB eBay Dunk Charity Auction

December 7, 2022 By

In celebration of 20 years of Nike SB Dunk on eBay, SB is putting ten special edition boxes up for auction. Each comes complete with a tribute to the original Charity Dunk, a pair of the 2022 release eBay Dunk, and more, oh, and you can skate the box.

