The Rat Ratz Crew In Milan, Italy Have The Right Idea

Quartersnacks just blessed us with the latest from Milan’s Rat Ratz crew.

“What started as an endearing glimpse of the next generation of skaters coming up at Milano Centrale, quickly grew into something much bigger — the last Rat Ratz project is sitting at something like 800k+ YouTube views right now. (Not that it’s ever only about numbers, but that many eyes on a 15-minute homie edit without any help from big-name pros is incredible.)

Their latest finds them growing into their expanding powers on a skateboard — one-upping themselves at the spots that have remained staples throughout all their projects, and weaving in some travel as well — while truly shining at the train plaza that brought us all together in the first place.”

Video filmed and edited by Brisquit.

Features Ale Cesario, Twiggy, Jade Mendoza, Zuma, Emanuel Perez, Mathis Khelifi, Myles Shankie, Mouss Salem, Rachid Doubiani, Shish, Emi Maiotti, Nico Giovannoni, Vince Palmer, Starsky, Luca Real G, Giuseppe Rodriguez, and Nils Matijas. Additional filming by Formizz and Spezzatura.