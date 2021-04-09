The Sam and Joe Show: Episode 2 with Vincent Alvarez

April 9, 2021 By

Welcome to the second episode of the Sam and Joe Show presented by Dickies Skateboarding.
We sit down with one of our best buds, the King of LA, Vincent Alvarez.
We speak to Vince about hard to skate spots, not deserving water, and getting arrested in Panama.

