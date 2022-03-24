THE SQUAD | A Video By Calvin Millar

Transworld presents a full length vertical video…No need to turn your phone sideways. Featuring a quartet of chillers from Austin, Texas. Keagen, Cosmo, Mau, and Trey cruise the developing streets of Austin with style, to shred the new/old spots it has to offer. Plus a weekend trip to San Francisco. Calvin chases them down and wraps around to show a slightly tweaked perspective of what’s happening between the board and concrete. Four dudes, eight months, two broken cameras, and countless spliffs later, a video is born.

Watch the video then hit up your own SQUAD for a sesh!

Featuring : Keagen Crawford, Cosmo Martinez-Glenn, Mauricio Renteria, Treveon Wade.

Homies Section: John Pankus, David Langston, Carter Riley, Ryan Thompson, Reese Barton, Max Taylor, Markhos Reza, Daniel Sage, Justin Reno, Marcus Guerrero, Max Jang, Justin Figueroa, Luke Gatewood, Ivan Santamaria, Mikey Whitehouse, Trent Wilson.

With support from No-Comply Skate Shop.

Additional Filming : Bobby Mccutchen, Dylan makar, Max Taylor, Israel Garcia, Henry Giddens, Matthew Whipps, Igna arriagada, Marshall Manuel, Max jang.

Produced by: Blair Alley, Calvin Millar.

Music:

Miles Davis Quintet – Four

Adam Green – Cigarette Burns Forever

SALEM – Better Off Alone (Atari Teenage Riot Remix)

Cuco – We Had To End It

Moon Duo – Planet Caravan

The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Fact 67