Theories’ Favorite Brooklyn Banks Tricks

Sign the petition to save the Banks!

“The TOA Top Twelve is back with a very topical Brooklyn Banks post for your quarantined eyes. Since it’s virtually impossible to make a “Best Tricks” list for a spot so historical as the Brooklyn Banks, we decided to lighten it up a bit and make a list of our favorite clips from the long, long history of the incredible spot. Although a TON of amazing stuff has gone down w/in the property lines of the Banks, we picked the clips that have either been the most memorable to us or were so amazing we couldn’t leave them off the list. And since we can’t ever make up our minds completely, we added an “Honorable Mentions” section so we could squeeze a few more into the mix to make sure we didn’t leave out any classics. Do you agree with our list? What did we forget? Let us know in the comments.”

In order of appearance the skaters featured are:

Eric Koston, Rob Welsh, Tim O’Connor, Brian Wenning, Jamie Thomas, Austin Gyllete, Stevie Williams, Jake Johnson, Zered Bassett, Josh Kalis and Quim Cardona.

The Honorable Mentions featured are:

Mike Carroll, Javier Nunez, Mark Gonzales, Quim Cardona, Josh Kalis, Gino Ianucci, Jake Johnson, Keith Denley, Fred Gall and Jason Dill.