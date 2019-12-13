Thunder x Sunday Hardware

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sunday Hardware is a skater owned brand out of Sydney, Australia started by our good friend George Kousoulis. Their pro line up: Jake Hayes, Dane Burman, Gabriel Summers, Dean Palmer, and Chima Ferguson.

